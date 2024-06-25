75 clashes were recorded at the front , 26 attacks occurred in the Pokrovsky direction- General Staff

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114097 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186224 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141938 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368206 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181568 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149540 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197853 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95384 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94565 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114097 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2336 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12452 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16583 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37613 views
75 clashes were recorded at the front , 26 attacks occurred in the Pokrovsky direction- General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25722 views

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 25, 75 military clashes have already been recorded at the front, while the Russian occupiers have shown the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

75 clashes were recorded at the front , 26 attacks occurred in the Pokrovsky direction- General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 25, 75 military clashes have already been recorded at the front. the Russian invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the High intensity of offensive actions of the invaders is observed in the Limansky and Kramatorsk directions, as well as in the Toretsk area. Units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy their infantry and equipment.

The General Staff adds that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as Kharkiv region, are under regular shelling and air attacks from the Russian Federation.

Fighting continues near Volchansk. Currently, our soldiers have repelled one of the four enemy assaults.   

- it is said in the summary of the General Staff.

in the Kupyansky direction,Russian troops, with the support of aviation, tried six times to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka and Peschanoe.

On Stelmakhovka, the enemy inflicted a fire defeat on twelve bunks. Our defenders have repelled four attempts by the invaders to move forward, and two clashes continue. The situation is under control. 

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Kharkiv region, about 200 thousand explosive devices have been defused25.06.24, 12:55 • 20143 views

in the Limansky direction the enemy attacked 11 times units of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanki, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest.

in the Seversky direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed and Vyalka. Five attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and two attacks are still ongoing. 

in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders do not give up trying to break into our defense. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled six enemy assaults. Two clashes continue in the areas of Chasov Yar and Ivanovsky.

in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 26 times near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. Currently, our defenders have already repelled 24 enemy attacks, and two more are continuing. 

in the Vremovsky direction, two of the four attacks of the invaders near Konstantinovka and Urozhaynoye were unsuccessful.

in the Orekhovsky direction , the invaders twice attacked our positions in the area of Nogo and Malaya Tokmachka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack, and another continues. 

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation has not changed much. 

recall

On the night of June 25, Ukrainian intelligence officers visited a field ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region. According to intelligence data, at night, a fire with detonation broke out on sites with shells, whose total area is 3,500 square meters.

Pletenchuk: Russians launched fire from the Sea of Azov25.06.24, 10:25 • 17458 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
