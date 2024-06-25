75 clashes were recorded at the front , 26 attacks occurred in the Pokrovsky direction- General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, on June 25, 75 military clashes have already been recorded at the front. the Russian invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the High intensity of offensive actions of the invaders is observed in the Limansky and Kramatorsk directions, as well as in the Toretsk area. Units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy their infantry and equipment.

The General Staff adds that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as Kharkiv region, are under regular shelling and air attacks from the Russian Federation.

Fighting continues near Volchansk. Currently, our soldiers have repelled one of the four enemy assaults. - it is said in the summary of the General Staff.

in the Kupyansky direction,Russian troops, with the support of aviation, tried six times to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka and Peschanoe.

On Stelmakhovka, the enemy inflicted a fire defeat on twelve bunks. Our defenders have repelled four attempts by the invaders to move forward, and two clashes continue. The situation is under control.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Kharkiv region, about 200 thousand explosive devices have been defused

in the Limansky direction the enemy attacked 11 times units of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanki, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest.

in the Seversky direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed and Vyalka. Five attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and two attacks are still ongoing.

in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders do not give up trying to break into our defense. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled six enemy assaults. Two clashes continue in the areas of Chasov Yar and Ivanovsky.

in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 26 times near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. Currently, our defenders have already repelled 24 enemy attacks, and two more are continuing.

in the Vremovsky direction, two of the four attacks of the invaders near Konstantinovka and Urozhaynoye were unsuccessful.

in the Orekhovsky direction , the invaders twice attacked our positions in the area of Nogo and Malaya Tokmachka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack, and another continues.

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation has not changed much.

recall

On the night of June 25, Ukrainian intelligence officers visited a field ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region. According to intelligence data, at night, a fire with detonation broke out on sites with shells, whose total area is 3,500 square meters.

