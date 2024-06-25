Pletenchuk: Russians launched fire from the Sea of Azov

The enemy has been launching cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov, and two cruise missile carriers and three large landing ships are currently stationed there. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

As of now, there is a submarine carrying cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but it is empty after the recent attacks. In the Sea of Azov, there are two carriers with up to 16 missiles. According to the latest information, the Russians have been firing from the Sea of Azov - Pletenchuk says.

According to him, there is an additional group of ships in the Azov Sea, up to 7 units.

At the heart of this group are 3 large landing ships that accompany minesweepers. Only cruise missile carriers can pose a danger to us - He added.

Recall

The Russian navy is not able to approach the Ukrainian coast at a distance of less than 100 nautical miles, and conducting landing operations is extremely difficult for them.