70 media workers have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, 70 media workers have been killed between 2022 and 2023. In total, Russia has committed 528 crimes against media and journalists. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the data of the Institute of Mass Information (IMI).

Details

It is noted that in November-December, the Institute of Mass Information recorded five violations of freedom of speech committed by Russia: threats, injuries to journalists, cyberattacks, and the disappearance of Ukrainian broadcasting as a result of Russian shelling.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed 70 journalists, 10 of whom were killed while carrying out their professional journalistic activities.

According to IMI estimates, 14 journalists disappeared, 25 were injured, and 24 cases of abductions of journalists were recorded.

In addition, Russia shelled TV towers 16 times.

There were also 27 cases of shutting down Ukrainian broadcasting, 68 cases of harassment of journalists, and 62 cybercrimes.

Recall

In November, IMI reportedthat 75 media workers had been killed since the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine between 2014 and 2023.