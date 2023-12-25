70 media workers have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105358 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133695 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173825 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42891 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100953 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100535 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102465 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58620 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 28404 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257698 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23344 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133698 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105125 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121387 views
70 media workers have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25231 views

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 70 media workers have been killed and 528 crimes against the press have been recorded.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, 70 media workers have been killed between 2022 and 2023. In total, Russia has committed 528 crimes against media and journalists. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the data of the Institute of Mass Information (IMI).

Details

It is noted that in November-December, the Institute of Mass Information recorded five violations of freedom of speech committed by Russia: threats, injuries to journalists, cyberattacks, and the disappearance of Ukrainian broadcasting as a result of Russian shelling.

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have killed 70 journalists, 10 of whom were killed while carrying out their professional journalistic activities.

According to IMI estimates, 14 journalists disappeared, 25 were injured, and 24 cases of abductions of journalists were recorded.

In addition, Russia shelled TV towers 16 times.

There were also 27 cases of shutting down Ukrainian broadcasting, 68 cases of harassment of journalists, and 62 cybercrimes.

Recall

In November, IMI reportedthat 75 media workers had been killed since the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine between 2014 and 2023. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising