Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

70 components of the Russian reconnaissance drone "Granat-4" were added to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons

70 components of the Russian reconnaissance drone "Granat-4" were added to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21893 views

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has added 70 components of the Russian Granat-4 reconnaissance drone to its Unified Database of Foreign Arms Components, underscoring Russia's dependence on foreign-made parts for its military equipment. The database currently contains nearly 3,000 foreign parts used in Russian and Iranian weapons.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption added 70 components of the Russian reconnaissance drone Granat-4 to the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons. This was reported by the NACP on its tg-channel, UNN reports.

In particular, we are talking about the engine and electronic components.

"Russia is not able to ensure the quality and efficient operation of its weapons and military equipment without foreign-made components. For example, the engine, generator, servo, and electronic components of almost every unit and board of the Granat-4 UAV are manufactured by foreign companies," the NACP noted.

They added that they had previously supplemented the base with parts from the Iranian UAV Shahed-136. At the moment, the Base already has almost 3,000 foreign parts in Russian and Iranian weapons.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, noted that the sanctions policy towards Russia is undoubtedly already noticeable, but it is important to continue and strengthen it. The enemy is trying to circumvent the sanctions in every possible way, using third-country intermediation and illegal purchases. That is why the task of forensic experts is to provide reliable evidence of Russian crimes and create a basis for further sanctions work.

"Most of the work is devoted to the study of microelectronics in Russian weapons, because this is what makes them possible to use in general. We see that high-tech foreign electronic components are in every Russian missile that the enemy uses to attack Ukraine. Without these parts, which are made by American, French, German and other manufacturers, the weapon would simply not exist. The aggressor country does not have enough technology and capacity to produce them. Already now, where possible, Russians are trying to replace foreign components with domestic ones in their missiles, but there are important strategic parts that cannot be replaced," said Ruvin.

Thanks to the Ukrainian military, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise and other institutions, the database of foreign components in the weapons used by Russia to attack Ukraine has been expanded - NACP22.12.23, 19:17 • 30194 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

