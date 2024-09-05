7 enemy drones destroyed over Cherkasy region at night
Kyiv • UNN
At night, 7 enemy drones were destroyed over Cherkasy region. According to preliminary data, there were no reports of casualties or damage.
Seven enemy drones were destroyed over Cherkasy region at night, no information on casualties or damage has been received, said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.
Since nightfall, we have had threats from the air. The enemy continues its terror. According to preliminary data, our defenders destroyed 7 enemy UAVs in the sky over the region. No information on casualties or destruction has been received so far
