6 steps to strengthen immunity in the fall: advice from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine advises 6 steps to maintain immunity in the fall. These include: healthy eating, physical activity, quitting bad habits, getting enough sleep, and vaccination.
To maintain immunity in the fall, experts advise focusing on real changes in everyday life. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Autumn is the time when many people start thinking about immune support, especially during seasonal illnesses. It's important to remember that popular "immunity-boosting" products don't always have a scientific basis.
Here are six steps to help strengthen your immune system:
1. Eat a healthy diet: Eat more vegetables and fruits (over 400-600 grams per day), choose healthy fats, and limit sugar.
2. Physical activity: regular exercise (at least 150 minutes per week) improves the overall health of the body and reduces the risk of disease.
3. Quitting tobacco: Smoking has a negative impact on health and reduces immunity. Quitting can save lives.
4. Alcohol restrictions: alcohol worsens mental health and can have a negative impact on overall health.
5. Sleep and stress reduction: try to sleep at least 7 hours a night and find ways to relieve stress.
6. Vaccinations: Vaccination against infectious diseases is a key element in maintaining immunity. Do not forget to get vaccinated according to the Immunization Schedule.
By following these simple recommendations, you can significantly increase your resistance to seasonal illnesses and improve your overall health.
