5% less than last year: 3.6 thousand cases of HIV and 758 cases of AIDS were registered in Ukraine

According to the Center for Public Health, as of April 1, 3,648 cases of HIV infection and 758 cases of AIDS were registered. This is 5% less than in the same period in 2023. This was stated by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health emphasized that HIV treatment for all patients is free of charge and adapted to the situation in the country. In particular, the State Strategy for Combating HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Viral Hepatitis until 2030 envisages the creation and operation of effective, innovative, flexible systems for the provision of quality and affordable services for the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Therefore, every person living with HIV has access to diagnosis and treatment programs, and receives highly effective ARV therapy without interruption. In total, in 2024, 118 348 Ukrainians are receiving ARV therapy in Ukraine: 116 401 - adults, 1 947 - children.

A decrease in AIDS incidence in 2024 was recorded in 13 regions: Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad regions and the city of Kyiv.

At the same time, the figure increased sixfold in Chernihiv region and threefold in Poltava region.

In the first three months of 2024, 325 deaths from AIDS were registered. This is 19% less than in the same period in 2023. The highest mortality rates were recorded in Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions - the Ministry of Health summarizes

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that combating the spread of HIV/AIDS is an important task of the public health system, including through interagency partnership projects

Thus, as part of the HealthLink project, more than 22,000 patients started taking antiretroviral therapy and more than 1,700 patients received pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is prescribed for HIV-negative people at high risk of infection.

Also, 381 people returned to treatment thanks to the program. Along with HIV, 96,000 Ukrainians were tested for hepatitis and almost 6,700 for syphilis.

