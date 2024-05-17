5% less than last year: 3.6 thousand cases of HIV and 758 cases of AIDS were registered in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

5% less than last year: 3.6 thousand cases of HIV and 758 cases of AIDS were registered in Ukraine

5% less than last year: 3.6 thousand cases of HIV and 758 cases of AIDS were registered in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

As of April 1, 2024, 3,648 cases of HIV infection and 758 cases of AIDS were registered in Ukraine, which is 5% less than in the same period in 2023, the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the Center for Public Health, as of April 1, 3,648 cases of HIV infection and 758 cases of AIDS were registered. This is 5% less than in the same period in 2023. This was stated by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

The Ministry of Health emphasized that HIV treatment for all patients is free of charge and adapted to the situation in the country. In particular, the State Strategy for Combating HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Viral Hepatitis until 2030  envisages the creation and operation of effective, innovative, flexible systems for the provision of quality and affordable services for the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Therefore, every person living with HIV has access to diagnosis and treatment programs, and receives highly effective ARV therapy without interruption. In total, in 2024, 118 348 Ukrainians are receiving ARV therapy in Ukraine: 116 401 - adults, 1 947 - children. 

According to the Center for Public Health, as of April 1, 3,648 cases of HIV infection and 758 cases of AIDS were registered (5% less than in the same period in 2023)

- said in the Ministry of Health. 

A decrease in AIDS incidence in 2024 was recorded in 13 regions: Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad regions and the city of Kyiv.  

At the same time, the figure increased sixfold in Chernihiv region and threefold in Poltava region.

In the first three months of 2024, 325 deaths from AIDS were registered. This is 19% less than in the same period in 2023. The highest mortality rates were recorded in Odesa, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions

- the Ministry of Health summarizes

Health Ministry: 158.8 thousand HIV cases registered in Ukraine, almost 10 thousand of them in 202301.12.23, 13:00 • 23981 view

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that combating the spread of HIV/AIDS is an important task of the public health system, including through interagency partnership projects

Thus, as part of the HealthLink project, more than 22,000 patients started taking antiretroviral therapy and more than 1,700 patients received pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is prescribed for HIV-negative people at high risk of infection.

Also, 381 people returned to treatment thanks to the program. Along with HIV, 96,000 Ukrainians were tested for hepatitis and almost 6,700 for syphilis. 

Recall

Ukraine is expanding HIV prevention and treatment services: The Ministry of Health is improving opportunities for self-testing and making services more accessible to people living with HIV.

The innovative project will be available in 268 healthcare facilities in 16 regions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth

