50 billion euros from the EU, Ukraine's European aspirations, and the purchase of weapons from Slovak companies: Shmyhal said he agreed with Fico on a number of issues

Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and is ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company for the construction of defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following talks in Uzhhorod on Wednesday with his Slovak counterpart, UNN reports.

We have just completed a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. We agreed on a number of issues and have concrete agreements - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, "the Slovak government will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses." "We will cooperate on the issue of supplying equipment for the construction of defense borders from a Slovak company," he said.

Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the European Union to Ukraine. Prime Minister Fico assured me of full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Shmyhal pointed out.

According to Shmyhal, "Ukraine and Slovakia will continue fruitful cooperation for the security and prosperity of our countries.

"We are grateful to the Slovak people who are helping Ukraine and Ukrainians in these difficult times," the Prime Minister summarized.

Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal