50 billion euros from the EU, Ukraine's European aspirations, and the purchase of weapons from Slovak companies: Shmyhal said he agreed with Fico on a number of issues

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 28074 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105339 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133674 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133210 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173814 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42765 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100933 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100511 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102443 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58492 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 28074 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247113 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232285 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257684 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23262 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133674 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105121 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105174 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121381 views
Actual
50 billion euros from the EU, Ukraine's European aspirations, and the purchase of weapons from Slovak companies: Shmyhal said he agreed with Fico on a number of issues

50 billion euros from the EU, Ukraine's European aspirations, and the purchase of weapons from Slovak companies: Shmyhal said he agreed with Fico on a number of issues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26615 views

Slovakia has promised to support Ukraine's European integration and a program that provides 50 billion euros to Ukraine from the EU. The country will also allow Ukraine to buy weapons and equipment from Slovak companies.

Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and is ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company for the construction of defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following talks in Uzhhorod on Wednesday with his Slovak counterpart, UNN reports.

We have just completed a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. We agreed on a number of issues and have concrete agreements

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, "the Slovak government will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses." "We will cooperate on the issue of supplying equipment for the construction of defense borders from a Slovak company," he said.

Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the European Union to Ukraine. Prime Minister Fico assured me of full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations

- Shmyhal pointed out.

According to Shmyhal, "Ukraine and Slovakia will continue fruitful cooperation for the security and prosperity of our countries.

"We are grateful to the Slovak people who are helping Ukraine and Ukrainians in these difficult times," the Prime Minister summarized.

Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal24.01.24, 12:26 • 23873 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

Contact us about advertising