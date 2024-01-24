Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal

The Ukrainian government is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Slovak government, despite differences, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod today, UNN reports.

Despite our differences, we intend to formulate a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Slovak government that will benefit both countries. I am confident that today's meeting with Prime Minister Robert Fico will open a new page in our relations - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia in Uzhhorod