Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106742 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115524 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146454 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142126 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172654 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178336 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167341 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal

Ukraine is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with Slovakia despite disagreements - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23874 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced plans to promote a "new pragmatism" in Ukraine's relations with Slovakia, despite existing differences. The statement was made during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Ukrainian government is going to form a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Slovak government, despite differences, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod today, UNN reports.

Despite our differences, we intend to formulate a policy of "new pragmatism" with the Slovak government that will benefit both countries. I am confident that today's meeting with Prime Minister Robert Fico will open a new page in our relations

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia in Uzhhorod24.01.24, 10:59 • 31564 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

