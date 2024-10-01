5 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 82 explosions overnight due to enemy strikes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

5 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 82 explosions overnight due to enemy strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14122 views

On the night of October 1, 5 enemy drones were shot down over Sumy region. During the night and morning, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas of the region, 82 explosions were recorded in 9 communities.

In Sumy region, 5 enemy drones were shot down at night. During the night and morning, Russian troops fired 40 times at the region, 82 explosions were recorded in 9 communities, including a KAB strike in the Sumy community, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 1, in the sky over Sumy region, the regional air defense forces destroyed 5 enemy Shaheds," the statement reads.

At night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 82 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopil, River, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyn, Esman communities were reportedly shelled:

  • Krasnopilska community: UAVs dropped explosive ordnance (6 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of a CAB (1 explosion). 
  • Velykopysarivska community: UAVs dropped explosives (10 explosions). 
  • Myropilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).
  • Shalyhynska community: Russians attacked with artillery (3 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: there was artillery shelling (14 explosions) and mortar shelling (6 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (18 explosions), mine throwers (8 explosions).
  • Rechkivska community: KAB was launched (2 explosions).
  • Esman community: launch of KAB (4 explosions) was recorded.
  • Sumy community: an attack by KAB (1 explosion).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
sumySums

