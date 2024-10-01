5 “Shaheds” shot down in Sumy region, 82 explosions overnight due to enemy strikes

In Sumy region, 5 enemy drones were shot down at night. During the night and morning, Russian troops fired 40 times at the region, 82 explosions were recorded in 9 communities, including a KAB strike in the Sumy community, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, on October 1, in the sky over Sumy region, the regional air defense forces destroyed 5 enemy Shaheds," the statement reads.

At night and in the morning, as indicated, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 82 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Bilopil, River, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Shalyhyn, Esman communities were reportedly shelled:

Krasnopilska community: UAVs dropped explosive ordnance (6 explosions), FPV drone strike (1 explosion), launch of a CAB (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: UAVs dropped explosives (10 explosions).

Myropilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: Russians attacked with artillery (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: there was artillery shelling (14 explosions) and mortar shelling (6 explosions).

Bilopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (18 explosions), mine throwers (8 explosions).

Rechkivska community: KAB was launched (2 explosions).

Esman community: launch of KAB (4 explosions) was recorded.

Sumy community: an attack by KAB (1 explosion).

Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region: two people were wounded