Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161436 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212800 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

5 detectives who keep you in suspense until the last frame: what to watch this weekend

5 detectives who keep you in suspense until the last frame: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98413 views

Five exciting detective movies with suspenseful plots, intriguing mysteries, and stellar acting that will keep you on your toes this weekend.

Exciting investigations and suspenseful plots, mysteries, intrigues and investigations, and of course, unsurpassed acting, all this and more awaits movie lovers. UNN offers a selection of detective movies to watch on the weekend.

Details

Knives Out 2019 - In the story of the film, the famous crime writer Harlan Trombet (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his estate just after his 85th birthday. The inquisitive and simple-minded detective Benoît Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously involved in the investigation. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc begins to unravel a web of secrets and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death. Genre-wise, the film combines elements of crime, drama, detective, thriller and comedy, making it unpredictable and exciting.

Director: Ryan Johnson

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Laquith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer

Killers of the Flower Moon 2023 - The film is set in the 1920s around the Osage Indian tribe living in Oklahoma. The Native Americans are killed one by one after the tribe becomes rich due to the discovery of oil. The massacre of the Osage attracts the attention of the FBI, which begins an investigation.

Genre: Drama, Detective

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantu Cardinal

"Wind River" (Wind River)2017 - East of Boulder Flats, on the territory of the Wind River Indian Reservation, experienced hunter Corey Lambert finds the frozen body of a young Indian woman, Natalie. Since this is a federal crime, the FBI sends inexperienced but brave agent Jane Benner to lead the investigation, but she soon joins forces with hunter Cory to solve the mystery of Natalie's murder.

Genre: Detective, Drama, Action, Crime, ThrillerDirector: Taylor Sheridan

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Julia Jones, Graham Greene, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal, Jill Birmingham

"Chasing Bonnie and Clyde" (The Highwaymen) 2019 - The events unfold in 1934 in the United States, when the outlaws Bonnie and Clyde mercilessly killed civilians and robbed banks and stores. The full force of the FBI and the then newest forensic technology was not enough to catch the country's most notorious criminals, so two former Texas Rangers are forced to rely on their instincts and old skills to get the job done.

Director: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Actors: Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Thomas Mann, Dean Denton, Kim Dickens, William Sadler, W. Earl Brown, David Furr.

"City of Secrets" (The Dry) 2020 - Federal agent Aaron Falk returns to his hometown after twenty years away to attend the funeral of his childhood friend Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child and then committed suicide. But Aaron doesn't believe his friend was capable of such a thing, so he agrees to stay and investigate the crime. During the investigation, he comes across an unsolved case - the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect that these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected.

Directed by: Robert Connolly

Starring: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell, John Paulson, Julia Blake, Bruce Spence, William Zappa, Matthew Nable, James Freshville.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising