43 road accidents at checkpoints occurred last year, 10 people were killed - Interior Ministry

In 2023, there were 43 road accidents at checkpoints, resulting in 10 deaths and 39 injuries. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in an interview on the air of a telethon, UNN reports.

We had 43 such cases at checkpoints in 2023. Unfortunately, as a result of someone speeding or hitting a National Guard serviceman, for example, or a police officer, or a TRO serviceman, we had 10 people killed at a checkpoint. 39 people were injured - Klymenko said.

"The reason for this is mostly the state of alcohol or drug intoxication of the driver, speeding," the minister said.

At the same time, Klymenko urged citizens to carefully follow the rules of travel through the checkpoints.

After such tragic events, the checkpoints are additionally marked with road signs, appropriate bright ribbons and reflective paint, according to the Interior Ministry. Guardsmen and police officers receive additional training to avoid such accidents and to avoid becoming victims of unscrupulous drivers.

