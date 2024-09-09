277 defenders from Odesa region take advantage of interest-free loan from RMA for housing - Kiper

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122812 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 79191 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81805 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133444 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95604 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98830 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100441 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152102 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210631 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195080 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
3 m/s
43 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3722 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122812 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 120173 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133444 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541109 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9432 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20462 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28814 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60752 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142485 views
Actual

Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

277 defenders from Odesa region take advantage of interest-free loan from RMA for housing - Kiper

277 defenders from Odesa region take advantage of interest-free loan from RMA for housing - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11679 views

Under the “eHouse” program, 277 defenders from Odesa region received interest-free loans for new housing. The Odesa RMA compensates for the preferential rate for certain categories of people, including the military and law enforcement officers.

Interest-free loans for the purchase of new housing under the state program "eHouse" were used by 277 defenders from Odesa region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The state program for affordable mortgage lending to Ukrainian citizens, eOselya, was launched in August 2022. The preferential rate is 3-7%, and the loan term is up to 20 years. The minimum down payment is 20%.

"The Odesa regional administration compensates certain categories of people with a reduced rate. Our defenders, rescuers, law enforcement officers, and border guards can take housing on credit and not pay interest. So far, 277 people have taken advantage of this program.

The banks participating in our program are: Oschadbank, Privatbank, Ukrgasbank, Ukreximbank and Sensbank," he said.

Kiper added that the number of residential complexes joining the eOselya program is also growing.

For more information, please call: 048-7189-242, 048-7189-360

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Bitcoin
$83,117.10
Золото
$3,114.29
Tesla
$280.94
Brent
$70.81
S&P 500
$5,632.82
Газ TTF
$39.34
Ethereum
$1,795.10