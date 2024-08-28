ukenru
“26 regional gas companies of Firtash": ARMA and Chornomornaftogaz amend the management agreement

“26 regional gas companies of Firtash": ARMA and Chornomornaftogaz amend the management agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22775 views

ARMA and JSC Chornomornaftogaz agreed to amend the management agreement for 26 regional gas companies previously owned by Firtash. The goal is to ensure effective asset management and budget revenues.

The head of the National Agency, Olena Duma, and the management of JSC Chornomornaftogaz, which manages 26 regional gas companies previously owned by Dmitry Firtash, met to change the management agreement.

This was reported by the ARMA, according to UNN.

A working meeting was held between ARMA, headed by the Head of the National Agency Olena Duma, and the management of JSC Chornomornaftogaz, which manages 26 regional gas companies previously owned by Dmitry Firtash.

Our only goal is to ensure effective asset management and timely budget revenues from such management. Seized assets should work for the state, and under martial law, the money from their management should strengthen our army

- summarized the Head of ARMA Olena Duma. 

The receiver also successfully defended the rights and interests of the state in litigation with the holders of seized shares, who filed more than a hundred lawsuits in various courts related to the receiver's activities.

ARMA and JSC SJSC Chornomornaftogaz are also awaiting merger clearance from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. The Receiver and the National Agency have repeatedly provided additional documents and clarifications requested by the AMC. The joint application was submitted to the AMC on February 8, 2024.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to amend the management agreement. The legal basis for these amendments is the government's order and a court decision to seize and transfer assets to ARMA, including the establishment of a minimum guarantee payment. Thus, the manager operating in the system of Naftogaz Ukraine has reaffirmed its support for the state budget of Ukraine.

Recall

ARMA has received letters of guarantee for the payment of UAH 800 million for previous periods. In 2024, Chornomornaftogaz has already transferred more than UAH 172 million to the state budget for the activities of gas distribution network operators in 2021-2022. In addition, the manager ensured the stable operation of critical infrastructure facilities during martial law.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

