26 patients remain in Lviv hospitals after Russian missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
The hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv have 26 patients after the Russian missile attack, 10 of them in serious condition. During the day, 54 patients were admitted, 28 of whom have already returned home.
There are 26 patients in the hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv after the Russian missile strike, 10 of them are in serious condition, the press service of the First Medical Unit of Lviv told Suspilne, UNN reports.
Details
"As of 9:00 a.m. on September 5, 26 patients are being treated in the hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv after the Russian missile attack. Ten of them are in serious condition in intensive care units," the press service of the First Medical Unit of Lviv reported.
In total, 54 patients were admitted to medical institutions in the city over the previous day. 28 of them returned home after receiving the necessary medical care.