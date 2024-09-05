26 patients remain in Lviv hospitals after Russian missile attack

There are 26 patients in the hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv after the Russian missile strike, 10 of them are in serious condition, the press service of the First Medical Unit of Lviv told Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 9:00 a.m. on September 5, 26 patients are being treated in the hospitals of the First Medical Unit of Lviv after the Russian missile attack. Ten of them are in serious condition in intensive care units," the press service of the First Medical Unit of Lviv reported.

In total, 54 patients were admitted to medical institutions in the city over the previous day. 28 of them returned home after receiving the necessary medical care.