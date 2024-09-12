ukenru
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122812 views

08:00 AM • 79191 views

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3722 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122812 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 120173 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133444 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541109 views
"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9432 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20462 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28814 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60752 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142485 views
21 km for a fallen comrade: a rescuer from Poltava is preparing to set a running record

21 km for a fallen comrade: a rescuer from Poltava is preparing to set a running record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21471 views

Andriy Grechanyi plans to set a record by running 21 km in 20-25 kg of rescue equipment. The race is dedicated to his fallen colleague and will take place on September 15 in Cherkasy as part of a charity marathon.

On September 15, in Cherkasy, an employee of the State Emergency Service from Poltava, Andriy Grechany , plans to set a record and run 21 km in full life-saving equipment weighing 20 to 25 kg, UNN reports.

Details

Grechanyi will dedicate his race to his colleague from the Dnipropetrovs'k State Emergency Service , Mykola Nechyporenko, who died on June 22 due to severe injuries.

He went to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling (in the Nikopol community - Gazeta.ua) and was hit again. They fought for his life in Dnipro, but unfortunately, his body could not stand it. Mykola and I were friends, we graduated from the same university,

- says Grechanyi.

The third charity marathon within the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League is organized by the Kharaktern sports community and the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation. The race is sponsored by the international company MHP and the MHP Central Hub.

The event is organized with the support of Cherkasy RMA, the regional council and the city council. The equipment that Andrii Hrechanyi will be running in includes shoes, a protective suit, a helmet, a compressed air apparatus, gloves, a belt, and an ax.

Everything we use in our daily work. In particular, I'll take the helmet I use when I go on calls. Not the one from the museum,

- the rescuer says.

This is not the first time Andriy Grechanyi has dedicated races to his fallen colleagues. In April, in Kyiv, he ran in full gear in memory of three rescuers from Kharkiv who died while clearing the rubble in the city - also during a repeated enemy attack.

I just took my gear and ran in it. I dedicated the race to the guys and drew some attention to our service. Because rescuers risk their lives every day even without military aggression. With it, the risks have increased many times over. Any of us could have been in the place of the victims. Because we also go to calls related to shelling and understand that there may be repeated attacks,

- Grechanyi says.

Each participant of the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League can choose a distance of 2, 5, 10 or 21 km.

There will be 200, 400 or 800 meters races for children. The condition for participation is donation. All the money raised in Cherkasy will be used to support the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

RUN 4 VICTORY races have already taken place in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. In addition to Cherkasy, the marathon is planned to be held in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, in the fall.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
