21 km for a fallen comrade: a rescuer from Poltava is preparing to set a running record

On September 15, in Cherkasy, an employee of the State Emergency Service from Poltava, Andriy Grechany , plans to set a record and run 21 km in full life-saving equipment weighing 20 to 25 kg, UNN reports.

Details

Grechanyi will dedicate his race to his colleague from the Dnipropetrovs'k State Emergency Service , Mykola Nechyporenko, who died on June 22 due to severe injuries.

He went to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling (in the Nikopol community - Gazeta.ua) and was hit again. They fought for his life in Dnipro, but unfortunately, his body could not stand it. Mykola and I were friends, we graduated from the same university, - says Grechanyi.

The third charity marathon within the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League is organized by the Kharaktern sports community and the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation. The race is sponsored by the international company MHP and the MHP Central Hub.

The event is organized with the support of Cherkasy RMA, the regional council and the city council. The equipment that Andrii Hrechanyi will be running in includes shoes, a protective suit, a helmet, a compressed air apparatus, gloves, a belt, and an ax.

Everything we use in our daily work. In particular, I'll take the helmet I use when I go on calls. Not the one from the museum, - the rescuer says.

This is not the first time Andriy Grechanyi has dedicated races to his fallen colleagues. In April, in Kyiv, he ran in full gear in memory of three rescuers from Kharkiv who died while clearing the rubble in the city - also during a repeated enemy attack.

I just took my gear and ran in it. I dedicated the race to the guys and drew some attention to our service. Because rescuers risk their lives every day even without military aggression. With it, the risks have increased many times over. Any of us could have been in the place of the victims. Because we also go to calls related to shelling and understand that there may be repeated attacks, - Grechanyi says.

Each participant of the RUN 4 VICTORY Race League can choose a distance of 2, 5, 10 or 21 km.

There will be 200, 400 or 800 meters races for children. The condition for participation is donation. All the money raised in Cherkasy will be used to support the local 118th Brigade of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

RUN 4 VICTORY races have already taken place in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. In addition to Cherkasy, the marathon is planned to be held in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, in the fall.

Help

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.