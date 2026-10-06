1,000 World War II bombs discovered in the port of Thessaloniki during pier expansion

The management of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) has appealed to the competent authorities for assistance in removing approximately 1,000 World War II-era bombs discovered on the seabed of the port during work to expand the pier. Ekathimerini reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to local media, the bombs were discovered following a magnetic survey in the area of the sixth pier. They are located beneath the concrete caissons that form the surface of the expanded section of the pier, as well as at the entrance to and exit from the renovated pier.

The total estimated weight of the munitions is between 15,000 and 20,000 tonnes.

OLTH said that their presence is obstructing work to expand the sixth pier.

The old World War II-era munitions are believed to have been dumped by the German occupying forces before their withdrawal from Thessaloniki in 1944.

Record low water levels in the Danube have revealed dozens of ships from the Second World War