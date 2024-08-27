Zelenskyy on the use of Western weapons on the territory of Russia: partners are trying not to talk to me about it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his partners are trying not to talk to him about the use of Western weapons to strike at Russian territory. At meetings, Zelenskyy raises this issue.

Zelensky said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence”, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Asked how, after the start of the operation in the Kursk region, Western partners explain the fact that restrictions on the use of weapons in Russia are still in place, Zelensky said that his partners try not to talk to him about it.

I am raising this issue. Basically, it's like this. The Olympics are over, but ping-pong remains - Zelensky said.

Recall

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already controlled 1294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have been captured in this area .