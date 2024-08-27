ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

President on Russian representatives at the second Peace Summit: it is the desire of all countries

President on Russian representatives at the second Peace Summit: it is the desire of all countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21728 views

The President of Ukraine said that the presence of Russian representatives at the second Peace Summit is the desire of all participating countries. Zelensky noted that without Russia, it would be difficult to gather a large number of countries at the summit.

Participation of Russia in the second Peace Summit is the desire of all countries. They believe that this may be a chance to end the war. Ukraine wanted the first summit to be free of Russians, but it will be difficult to organize the second summit without Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

As for this summit, these 3 points that were discussed at the first summit will be prepared in detail. We will not wait for another meeting within the framework of the second summit. We will prepare all the points online, offline, as I said a little earlier. We have to be ready for November. As for the Russian representatives at the second summit, it is the desire of all the countries, they want it, they believe that this way there may be a chance to end the war, so we wanted them to be absent at the first summit, and we managed to do it. It is not easy to gather countries without Russian representatives. But we gathered a large number of countries and institutions. I think it was very important and successful. We will prepare a plan, and if Russia's representatives want to attend the second summit, they will attend. Otherwise, we may lose a large number of countries at the second summit,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not yet been determined, as the main condition for its holding is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

