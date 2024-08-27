President on Russian representatives at the second Peace Summit: it is the desire of all countries

Participation of Russia in the second Peace Summit is the desire of all countries. They believe that this may be a chance to end the war. Ukraine wanted the first summit to be free of Russians, but it will be difficult to organize the second summit without Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

As for this summit, these 3 points that were discussed at the first summit will be prepared in detail. We will not wait for another meeting within the framework of the second summit. We will prepare all the points online, offline, as I said a little earlier. We have to be ready for November. As for the Russian representatives at the second summit, it is the desire of all the countries, they want it, they believe that this way there may be a chance to end the war, so we wanted them to be absent at the first summit, and we managed to do it. It is not easy to gather countries without Russian representatives. But we gathered a large number of countries and institutions. I think it was very important and successful. We will prepare a plan, and if Russia's representatives want to attend the second summit, they will attend. Otherwise, we may lose a large number of countries at the second summit, - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not yet been determined, as the main condition for its holding is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.