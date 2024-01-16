Zelenskyy meets with Polish President Duda in Davos

President Zelenskyy met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Davos. The head of the Ukrainian state announced this in his telegram channel, UNN reports .

We discussed our bilateral relations, in particular cooperation on the track of Ukraine's European integration. We coordinated our positions on the eve of the Washington NATO Summit. I informed about the situation on the battlefield. We discussed further defense support for our country Zelensky wrote.

President Duda informed on his page on the social network X that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, they talked about the current situation on the frontline and socially.

I assured President Zelensky that our policy towards Ukraine will be stable and will continue to be a policy of support; that he can safely start talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv in a few days. I believe it will be a good policy that we can pursue together Duda wrote.

