Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy meets with children of Ukrainian soldiers recovering in Croatia

Zelenskyy meets with children of Ukrainian soldiers recovering in Croatia

 17790 views

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Croatia visited the children of Ukrainian military on vacation in Dubrovnik. 90 children from the Kyiv region undergo a 10-day rehabilitation program as part of the Ukrainian Embassy's program.

In Dubrovnik, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic met with children of Ukrainian defenders who came to the country for rehabilitation, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

"It is a pleasure to be here today. I thanked the Prime Minister's team for supporting our Ukrainian children, whose parents are heroes of our country because they are defending Ukraine. And unfortunately, there are those who will remain in our hearts and history because they gave the most precious thing - their lives. We are very grateful to them. And none of us will ever forget them," the Head of State said.

Currently, 90 Ukrainians are on vacation in Split. All of them are children of soldiers from Kyiv region. The rehabilitation lasts for 10 days and is part of the Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia's program for children of military personnel. The vacation is funded by the Foundation of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Croatia Ivica Piric. Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 children have been able to undergo such rehabilitation.

"I am very glad that Croatia is helping our Ukrainian children. Such assistance is very important. Such a vacation allows us to support our children so that they smile. I see it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Andrej Plenković added that the visit of the President of Ukraine to Croatia is connected with the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

"We are here today to support Ukraine, your people and your President in the fight for your territorial integrity. We greatly appreciate the heroism of your parents, with which they have been defending your country for two and a half years," the Croatian Prime Minister said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Plenkovych gave the children gifts, and the children gave them flags with their signatures.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
croatiaCroatia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

