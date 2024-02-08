Zelenskyy congratulates Aliyev on his re-election as president: "Strategic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will only get stronger"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Zelenskyy is convinced that strategic relations between the two countries will only get stronger. He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

I congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan for a new term. I wish you further successful and efficient work for the benefit of the people. I appreciate the mutual support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries - the President wrote.

Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine during the war.

I appreciate my personal constructive and trusting relationship with President Aliyev, the implementation of agreements and fruitful interaction between our teams. I am convinced that the strategic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will only get stronger - Zelensky said.

Recall

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan were won by the incumbent head of state Ilham Aliyev, who received 92.1% of the vote.