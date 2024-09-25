ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau discuss countering Russian disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada discussed efforts to counter Russian propaganda and establish peace. Trudeau reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau efforts to counter Russian propaganda and establish peace in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Canadian leader, UNN reports.

Details

Trudeau once again condemned Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to continue to provide military, financial, humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine in its struggle to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The two leaders discussed countering Russian disinformation and misinformation, as well as President Zelenskyy's diplomatic efforts for peace, including through the Ukraine Peace Formula,

- the statement said.

The leaders committed to continue to build on the success of the recent Ukraine Peace Summit, and the Prime Minister emphasized Canada's continued contribution to these efforts. This includes Canada's co-leadership with Ukraine of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the meeting of foreign ministers on the human dimension of Russia's war against Ukraine that Canada will host in October.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy reaffirmed their intention to maintain close and regular contact.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

