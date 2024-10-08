Zelensky: Ukraine imposes sanctions against traitors and Russian military production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees imposing personal sanctions against those who betrayed Ukraine and on military production in Russia. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

We are continuing our sanctions work - today two new packages of sanctions have been applied. These are against those who betrayed Ukraine, and also against military production in Russia - those legal entities and individuals who work for terror. And we will continue to make our Ukrainian sanctions and our pressure on the enemy synchronized with everyone in the world who, like Ukrainians, wants real peace - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Today, Zelensky signed two decrees imposing personal sanctions against 90 individuals and 61 legal entities.

Recall

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russia's radiological chemical and biological defense (RCD) forces and their commander for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Restrictions were also imposed on two laboratories involved in the use of chemical weapons.