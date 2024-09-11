Zelensky spoke about his own peace plan: “It will be presented before the second Peace Summit”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his own peace plan, which he will present to US President Joseph Biden before the second Peace Summit. He said this at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the victory plan, I will be consistent - first, I will discuss it with US President Joseph Biden, because it mostly depends on the support of the United States and other partners - the President said.

He added that everyone understands that there is a certain amount of influence and assistance, “so it's understandable why I'm going to do it in this order.”

The peace plan is a plan to strengthen Ukraine, and in my opinion, it will have a psychological, political, and military impact on Russia's decision to end this war. It will definitely be presented before the second Peace Summit to force Russia to end the war diplomatically - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the second Peace Summit, which should ensure maximum participation of the international community in the implementation of the Peace Formula to restore a just peace.

He noted that 94 countries have already joined the Communiqué of the first Summit and urged Ukrainian diplomats to work actively to engage other countries.