Zelensky: Russia deliberately attacked Chornobyl NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was not accidental. He said this in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the strike on the opening day of the Munich Security Conference is a deliberate signal from the Kremlin and another manifestation of aggression.

"He's trying to show that it doesn't matter to him. Whatever you decide about security, he can do what he wants... Forty countries have been building it for years, and he just sent a drone there specifically for this sarcophagus. Do you think such a person wants peace?" Zelensky said.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

After a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on February 16, the radiation level at the facility remains within normal limits.

