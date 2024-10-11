Zelensky presents Pope Francis with a painting of the massacre in Bucha
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis in the Vatican. He presented the pontiff with a painting depicting a little girl, Marichka, who symbolizes the victims of the massacre in Bucha.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis in the Vatican. The head of state presented the Pope with a painting based on the Bucha massacre, Vatican News reports, UNN reports.
Details
Zelensky reportedly spoke privately with the pontiff for more than half an hour.
The main topic of this morning's audience of Pope Francis with Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the massacre of more than 630 civilians in Bucha during the occupation .
The Ukrainian President presented the Pope with a painting depicting a little girl, Marichka, who, with her dull eyes, scarf and brown coat, represents all the residents of Bucha who have witnessed abductions, torture, robberies, and rape, including minors
The pontiff, in turn, handed the Ukrainian president a bronze plaque with a flower and the inscription "Peace is a fragile flower." .
This is the third time Francis has received the president at the Vatican, the last time in May 2023.
Earlier, UNN reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Vatican on October 11 to meet with Pope Francis.
During a meeting with the head of the UGCC on October 10 , Pope Francis assured of further support for Ukraine and the use of diplomatic mechanisms to end the war. He emphasized the need to help Ukraine before the winter.