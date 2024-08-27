Zelensky on the Pope's reaction to the ban on religious organizations affiliated with Russia: it is important not to lose touch with the Vatican

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135986 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224228 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166733 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161210 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212348 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199297 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107672 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 97630 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 43166 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92765 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 62264 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224228 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199297 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 62264 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155516 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158331 views
Zelensky on the Pope's reaction to the ban on religious organizations affiliated with Russia: it is important not to lose touch with the Vatican

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22479 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of maintaining ties with the Vatican and Italy after the Pope's statement on the “Russian Orthodox Church law.” Zelenskyy called for constant work against Russian information policy.

It is very important not to lose contact with either the Vatican, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether the partners understand that it is not about the church but about Russia's zone of influence, amid Pope Francis' statement after the adoption of the law to ban religious organizations affiliated with Russia. He spoke about this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

It is very important not to lose touch with either the Vatican or Italy. Sometimes we feel like we have said so many things, explained so many things, met so many times. The whole team met in the Vatican, starting from different levels of people. It's very difficult, and sometimes it's like déjà vu

- Zelensky said.

According to him, this applies not only to the Vatican, but also to information policy, because when the struggle is put on hold, Russian information fills in.

They work like clockwork, they have established institutions, a lot of money, a lot of people, everywhere from business to politics to religion. So there's nothing you can do but work hard every day. Today there will be one statement, and tomorrow, if you work hard, there may be another statement. The church works hard for them abroad, but its work is being stopped in this sense here. Therefore, the struggle must be continued

- Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation, or, as it is called, the law banning the Moscow church.

Pope Francis made a statement regarding the law that bans the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine, or, as it is called, the law banning the Moscow church. According to him, "churches should not be touched".

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics

