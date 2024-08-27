Zelensky on the Pope's reaction to the ban on religious organizations affiliated with Russia: it is important not to lose touch with the Vatican

It is very important not to lose contact with either the Vatican, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether the partners understand that it is not about the church but about Russia's zone of influence, amid Pope Francis' statement after the adoption of the law to ban religious organizations affiliated with Russia. He spoke about this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

It is very important not to lose touch with either the Vatican or Italy. Sometimes we feel like we have said so many things, explained so many things, met so many times. The whole team met in the Vatican, starting from different levels of people. It's very difficult, and sometimes it's like déjà vu - Zelensky said.

According to him, this applies not only to the Vatican, but also to information policy, because when the struggle is put on hold, Russian information fills in.

They work like clockwork, they have established institutions, a lot of money, a lot of people, everywhere from business to politics to religion. So there's nothing you can do but work hard every day. Today there will be one statement, and tomorrow, if you work hard, there may be another statement. The church works hard for them abroad, but its work is being stopped in this sense here. Therefore, the struggle must be continued - Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation, or, as it is called, the law banning the Moscow church.

Pope Francis made a statement regarding the law that bans the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine, or, as it is called, the law banning the Moscow church. According to him, "churches should not be touched".