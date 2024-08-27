Zelensky on the creation of the Ministry of Unity: “We need to develop a policy for this institution”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to develop a policy to create a Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and make this decision in the fall, and added that he supports the return of Ukrainians from abroad, but without coercion. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

There are two important components: first of all, I believe that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not have enough strength to avoid losing 7.5 million Ukrainians. I discussed this idea with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, because this is about the government and he is the head of our government. We talked about this issue, that this is a very difficult mission for any ministry. I'm not talking about people, not about personalities, I'm talking about the institutionalization of this process. No one has had such a challenge as returning 7.5 million people. If we don't return 7.5 million and if we don't bring all taxpayers out of the shadows, we will face a serious challenge even after the war. How to do this, how to feed our pensioners. They deserve a decent old age. We need to bring back the adult population, we need to bring back our children and students without coercion. We need to create all the conditions for them to want to do this. - Zelensky said.

He noted that people abroad are changing their minds about who the enemy is in this war.

Most of them understand everything, they read deeply, they understand this information. They are strongly on the side of Ukraine, but there are people who are changing their approach to this. We need to work with them on a daily basis on an institutional basis. I think this ministry is very important. I believe that today we need to develop a policy for this institution and make this decision in the fall - Zelensky added.

The President noted that he was only in favor of Ukrainians returning from abroad, but without coercion.

I would really like all Ukrainians to be here if they decide - the Head of State added.

