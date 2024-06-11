Zelensky on mobilization: if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Koltz stated the need to provide a full range of weapons from international partners to effectively counter Russian aggression. He is sure that if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it, reports UNN.

As for weapons. The question is, isn't the moment when our partners will give us all those weapons so that we can throw out the Russians? It's here! - Zelensky said.

He also answered the question of whether Ukraine is able to mobilize enough soldiers and officers to liberate its territories from Russian occupation with the help of existing systems and weapons.:

"I look at this absolutely soberly, because our mobilization is going on through martial law, through a state of war and has been going on since day one.I see that this issue is in society, not the first day of the war. But if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it."

