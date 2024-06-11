Zelensky on mobilization: if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 51784 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136576 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170152 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162866 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112886 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203787 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zelensky on mobilization: if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it

Zelensky on mobilization: if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15571 views

If we want to preserve our state, we must protect it, Zelensky says, emphasizing the need to receive a full range of weapons from international partners to counter Russian aggression and mobilize enough soldiers to liberate the occupied territories.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Koltz stated the need to provide a full range of weapons from international partners to effectively counter Russian aggression. He is sure that if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it, reports UNN.

As for weapons. The question is, isn't the moment when our partners will give us all those weapons so that we can throw out the Russians? It's here!

- Zelensky said.

He also answered the question of whether Ukraine is able to mobilize enough soldiers and officers to liberate its territories from Russian occupation with the help of existing systems and weapons.:

"I look at this absolutely soberly, because our mobilization is going on through martial law, through a state of war and has been going on since day one.I see that this issue is in society, not the first day of the war. But if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it." 

booking from mobilization will be in action, the government supported the decree.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising