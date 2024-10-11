Zelensky discusses return of captured Ukrainians with Pope
Kyiv • UNN
During a meeting with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy discussed the return of captured and deported Ukrainians. The Head of State is counting on the Holy See's assistance in returning home those captured by Russia.
During a meeting with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the return of prisoners and deportees. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.
Details
The President emphasized that everything related to captured and deported people remains an extremely painful issue for everyone in Ukraine. These are adults and children, many civilians who are now in prisons and camps in Russia.
The issue of returning our people home from captivity was the main one during the meeting with Pope Francis. We are counting on the Holy See's assistance in bringing home Ukrainians captured in Russian captivity
Recall
During a meeting with Pope Francis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the pontiff with a painting based on the massacre in Bucha.