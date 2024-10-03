Zelensky calls on European partners to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61621 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137306 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142833 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138925 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172363 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104741 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98507 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109380 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111480 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44259 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188701 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146378 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137815 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154717 views
Zelensky calls on European partners to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine

Zelensky calls on European partners to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24959 views

Ukraine's president called for joint defense of the sky, as in Israel. Zelenskyy discusses air defense and long-range weapons for Ukraine before winter with new NATO chief Mark Rutte.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main reasons for the security deficit in Ukraine's skies is the lack of decisions on joint work and joint defense. The President emphasized that what works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can also work in the skies of Ukraine, helping to save lives. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

Today, the new NATO chief, Mark Rutte, paid his first visit to Kyiv. This is his landmark visit to Ukraine, right after taking office as the Alliance's Secretary General. And the main thing now is to actually fill this priority with decisions. It is clear how important it is to fully implement each of our agreements with partners on defense support. Timely support means sustainability at the front. The frontline must be strengthened. And long-range capability must finally be provided in the way that is needed to end this war. Everyone in the Alliance understands what the needs are.”

- Zelensky said.

He noted that air defense for Ukraine is equally important before winter, as well as real progress in jointly shooting down Russian missiles and drones.

We see that one of the main reasons for the security deficit in the skies of Ukraine and, in particular, near the borders of NATO, our neighbors, is the lack of decisions on joint work and joint defense. What works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can also work in the skies of our part of Europe, in Ukraine, and help save lives. There are special technical solutions, there are quite effective tactics

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is working with allies to shoot down Russian missiles over the country, but they are not ready yet.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising