Zelensky calls on European partners to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main reasons for the security deficit in Ukraine's skies is the lack of decisions on joint work and joint defense. The President emphasized that what works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can also work in the skies of Ukraine, helping to save lives. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports .

Details

Today, the new NATO chief, Mark Rutte, paid his first visit to Kyiv. This is his landmark visit to Ukraine, right after taking office as the Alliance's Secretary General. And the main thing now is to actually fill this priority with decisions. It is clear how important it is to fully implement each of our agreements with partners on defense support. Timely support means sustainability at the front. The frontline must be strengthened. And long-range capability must finally be provided in the way that is needed to end this war. Everyone in the Alliance understands what the needs are.” - Zelensky said.

He noted that air defense for Ukraine is equally important before winter, as well as real progress in jointly shooting down Russian missiles and drones.

We see that one of the main reasons for the security deficit in the skies of Ukraine and, in particular, near the borders of NATO, our neighbors, is the lack of decisions on joint work and joint defense. What works in the skies of the Middle East and helps Israel's defense can also work in the skies of our part of Europe, in Ukraine, and help save lives. There are special technical solutions, there are quite effective tactics - Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is working with allies to shoot down Russian missiles over the country, but they are not ready yet.