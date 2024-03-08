Zelensky arrived in Turkey - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

"The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, arrived in Istanbul..." - says Yenisöz Gazetesi on Twitter.

Information about Zelensky's arrival in Turkey was also confirmed by FREEDOM TV channel.

"The Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov arrived together with the President of Ukraine," the message reads.

As reported in the OP, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey on March 8, 2024. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the topics of the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian captives and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be focused on joint projects in the defense-industrial sphere.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit the shipyards where the construction of corvettes for the Navy of Ukraine continues. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.