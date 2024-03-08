$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26998 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97372 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63998 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 260146 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223814 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188137 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228867 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157045 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372028 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
Zelensky arrived in Turkey - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20100 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan to discuss the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelensky arrived in Turkey - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UNN reports.

"The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, arrived in Istanbul..." - says Yenisöz Gazetesi on Twitter.

Information about Zelensky's arrival in Turkey was also confirmed by FREEDOM TV channel.

"The Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov arrived together with the President of Ukraine," the message reads.

Let's add

As reported in the OP, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey on March 8, 2024. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyi will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the topics of the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian captives and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be focused on joint projects in the defense-industrial sphere.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit the shipyards where the construction of corvettes for the Navy of Ukraine continues. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14