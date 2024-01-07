Zaporizhzhia region: Russian army strikes more than one and a half hundred times in the region

Over the past day, the occupants struck 169 times at 22 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. There is destruction, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, according to UNN.

Over the last day, the enemy struck 169 times in 22 localities... There were 6 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured. ," Malashko said.

Details

The invaders fired 5 MLRS attacks on Huliaipol, Novodarivka and Mali Shcherbaki. They also carried out 35 drone attacks on Huliaypol, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Chervone, Levadne, Poltavka and Mali Shcherbaki. In addition, they shelled Orikhiv, Novodarivka and Pyatikhatky from the air.

126 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Novodanilivka, Huliaipilske, Novodarivka, Charivne, Temyrivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Malynivka, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages.

