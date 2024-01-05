ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zaluzhny and Cavoli discussed the strategy of the Ukrainian front for the coming weeks and months

Zaluzhny and Cavoli discussed the strategy of the Ukrainian front for the coming weeks and months

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian Commander Zaluzhnyi discussed with General Cavoli the enemy's frontline strategies and tactics, focusing on countering missile attacks.

Zaluzhny and Kavoli

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe General Christopher Cavoli. They discussed the current situation at the front and the enemy's possible strategy in the near future. This was reported by UNN with a link to Valeriy Zaluzhny's official telegram channel.

The operational and strategic situation remains difficult but under control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations, focusing on repelling enemy attacks and inflicting maximum losses in manpower and equipment. We discussed in detail with General Cavoli the possible actions of the enemy that are expected in the coming weeks and months.

- Zaluzhny wrote.

Details

According to information from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during this conversation, he specifically addressed the issue of countering massive enemy missile strikes. He also emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

At the same time, Zaluzhny expressed gratitude to American partners for their support and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

