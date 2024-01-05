Zaluzhny and Cavoli discussed the strategy of the Ukrainian front for the coming weeks and months

Zaluzhny and Kavoli

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe General Christopher Cavoli. They discussed the current situation at the front and the enemy's possible strategy in the near future. This was reported by UNN with a link to Valeriy Zaluzhny's official telegram channel.

The operational and strategic situation remains difficult but under control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations, focusing on repelling enemy attacks and inflicting maximum losses in manpower and equipment. We discussed in detail with General Cavoli the possible actions of the enemy that are expected in the coming weeks and months. - Zaluzhny wrote.

Details

According to information from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during this conversation, he specifically addressed the issue of countering massive enemy missile strikes. He also emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

At the same time, Zaluzhny expressed gratitude to American partners for their support and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.