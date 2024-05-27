Yevlash: russians practice using "idle" airplanes for props

"Idle" aircraft to create the appearance of a massive attack are part of the russians' training and mission practice. The reduction in the duration of air alerts during MiG flights may also indicate the training nature of the enemy's actions. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ilya Yevlash, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The practice of using "idle" airplanes for decoys is being monitored. They can use, for example, five MiGs, but only two launches take place. This is done for different purposes, such as training pilots or practicing certain complex tasks. So the goals are different, but this is the practice - Yevlash says.

According to him, the explanation for why the duration of the air raid during the takeoff of MiG aircraft has decreased is also related to russian training.

Recall

The russians have no consistency in their massive attacks. The occupiers are forced to accumulate their missiles and plan attacks on Ukraine.

Two MiG-31s, an S-400 and a fuel depot hit in Crimea - Russian media