Yesterday, Russia attacked distribution substations with cluster munitions for the first time

Yesterday, August 26, Russia attacked Ukrainian distribution substations for the first time with rockets with cluster munitions. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Distribution facilities were mostly attacked by drones, and there were no missile attacks because it was not economically feasible for the enemy. Yesterday, by the way, the first missile attacks took place, but they were missiles with cluster munitions, not "Daggers" that attacked our distribution substations - Shmyhal said.

According to him, a small amount of equipment was lost yesterday.

Out of dozens of strikes, we lost a very small amount of our equipment due to the first and second level of protection - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

On August 26, the Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.