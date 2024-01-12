Podolyak explained Russian narratives about the so-called "truce" and pointed out the only way to end the war

The Russian economy is suffering significant losses from the sanation pressure, and this makes it impossible to continue financing the war in sufficient amounts for such intensity. Therefore, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia to end the war and come to peace. This was written by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, according to UNN.

At this critical moment, strikes against the occupiers and economic restrictions should only be intensified. This is the only way to peace. Anything else is a path to scaling up the war.. - Podolyak summarized.

Details

Podolyak said that Russian propaganda is now simultaneously calling for ceasefire negotiations and using nuclear threats.

"There are two main messages that Russia is actively spreading these days through any (official and unofficial) channels. The first is a demand for everyone to "immediately start negotiating a truce" and "force Ukraine to give up resistance." The second is to return to the extremely inadequate threats to use nuclear weapons, which are made by former President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev right on camera. – Podolyak.

"We will not talk about the obvious mental inadequacy of the authors of this 'diplomatic strategy'. Nor will we assess the subjectivity of Medvedev himself. We will only note the obvious weakness, hysteria, and desire for respite that are evident in these Russian messages," the OP advisor explained the Russians' actions.

He also emphasized that the Russian economy is suffering significant losses from the sanation pressure, and this makes it impossible to continue financing the war in sufficient amounts for such intensity;

The infrastructure of a large number of Russian regions is rapidly collapsing from within;

The army suffers huge losses.

Podoliak noted that the Kremlin's current statements are a sign of the effective effect of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' resistance and Western sanctions.