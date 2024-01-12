ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Podolyak explained Russian narratives about the so-called "truce" and pointed out the only way to end the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

Podoliak emphasizes that strengthening sanctions and strikes against Russia is critical for peace, as its economy and army are under considerable pressure.

The Russian economy is suffering significant losses from the sanation pressure, and this makes it impossible to continue financing the war in sufficient amounts for such intensity. Therefore, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia to end the war and come to peace. This was written by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, according to UNN.

At this critical moment, strikes against the occupiers and economic restrictions should only be intensified. This is the only way to peace. Anything else is a path to scaling up the war..

 - Podolyak summarized.

Details

Podolyak said that Russian propaganda is now simultaneously calling for ceasefire negotiations and using nuclear threats.

"There are two main messages that Russia is actively spreading these days through any (official and unofficial) channels. The first is a demand for everyone to "immediately start negotiating a truce" and "force Ukraine to give up resistance." The second is to return to the extremely inadequate threats to use nuclear weapons, which are made by former President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev right on camera.

– Podolyak. 

"We will not talk about the obvious mental inadequacy of the authors of this 'diplomatic strategy'. Nor will we assess the subjectivity of Medvedev himself. We will only note the obvious weakness, hysteria, and desire for respite that are evident in these Russian messages," the OP advisor explained the Russians' actions.

He also emphasized that the Russian economy is suffering significant losses from the sanation pressure, and this makes it impossible to continue financing the war in sufficient amounts for such intensity;

The infrastructure of a large number of Russian regions is rapidly collapsing from within;

The army suffers huge losses.

Podoliak noted that the Kremlin's current statements are a sign of the effective effect of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' resistance and Western sanctions.

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

