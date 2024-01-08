Yermak discusses initiative to return deported children with Vatican Secretary of State

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. They discussed, in particular, the Vatican's involvement in the implementation of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian peace formula, in particular the initiative to return illegally deported Ukrainian children. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Thus, Yermak congratulated Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the highest state award of Ukraine - the Order of Merit, II degree.

"The recent awarding of the high state decoration of your Eminence is a confirmation of your personal significant contribution to the support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Yermak emphasized.

It is reported that the parties discussed the consequences of the recent massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian settlements by the aggressor, in particular, last year on December 29, as well as on January 2 and 8 this year.

"Russia continues to destroy civilian infrastructure and homes of Ukrainians. But despite these challenges, we continue to work, we continue to fight. Our spirit is very strong and we believe in our victory," he said.

Yermak and Parolin discussed the Vatican's involvement in the implementation of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian peace formula.

"Andriy Yermak and Pietro Parolin discussed the Vatican's involvement in the implementation of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian peace formula, in particular the Bring Kids Back UA initiative to return illegally deported Ukrainian children. The parties also discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula to be held in Davos, and, in particular, the participation of a Vatican representative in it," the OP informs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Pope Francis in late December 2023. They discussed joint work on the Formula for Peace.