Yellow level of danger: residents of Kyiv region are warned about ice
Kyiv • UNN
Ice is expected in Kyiv region on January 8, and a yellow level of danger has been declared. Traffic disruptions are expected due to snow and ice.
Tomorrow, January 8, there will be ice on the roads of Kyiv region. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of a yellow level of danger, UNN reports .
Details
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has warned of dangerous weather conditions in the Kyiv region and noted that weather conditions could lead to disruption of traffic on certain sections of roads and streets.
It will be cloudy, with light snow and ice on the roads in some places. Northeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m / s.
The temperature in the region will be 11-16° below zero at night and 8-13° below zero during the day.
Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the temperature will be 11-13° below zero during the day.
Winter weather in Europe: low temperatures and snowfall, heavy rains and floods05.01.24, 14:02 • 21052 views