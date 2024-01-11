ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelensky spoke about the work of the Cabinet of Ministers: it is difficult to manage such a machine, it can be simplified with the help of digitalization

Zelensky spoke about the work of the Cabinet of Ministers: it is difficult to manage such a machine, it can be simplified with the help of digitalization

Kyiv  •  UNN

Zelenskyy emphasizes that the size of the Cabinet of Ministers makes it difficult to manage, but digitalization simplifies processes and reduces bureaucracy.

The Cabinet of Ministers is very large, which makes it difficult to manage. However, digitalization and digitalization can make the work of government institutions easier. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with representatives of the Baltic media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

War shows the weaknesses of any state. We saw this first of all. We are reducing bureaucracy as much as possible, but there is still a lot of it. By the way, digitalization helps a lot here. We understand that the institutions are very bloated, that the Cabinet of Ministers is large. But let the Cabinet of Ministers not be afraid now, let them calm down. I mean, in general, it is very difficult to manage such a large machine, and today, with the help of digital changes, it is easier to make changes. 

Details

Zelenskyy also added that "many of the meetings we used to hold used to bring hundreds of people together, today there are daily meetings online. All institutions are on one screen and it's all normal. The war has taught us many things.

The Ukrainian President also noted that during the war, the population has a very high demand for justice. That is why the issues of corruption and the abandonment of bureaucracy are important.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

