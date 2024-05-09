Xi Jinping is given a warm welcome in Hungary: Ukraine, investments and a major infrastructure project are expected to be discussed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86160 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108328 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155088 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251249 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174365 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165592 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36739 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34572 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68781 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62884 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251249 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212392 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224875 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86160 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62884 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68781 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113115 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113995 views
Actual
Xi Jinping is given a warm welcome in Hungary: Ukraine, investments and a major infrastructure project are expected to be discussed

Xi Jinping is given a warm welcome in Hungary: Ukraine, investments and a major infrastructure project are expected to be discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16195 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping has received a warm welcome in Hungary during his European tour, strengthening economic ties with the country as a key trade and investment partner despite concerns from other EU countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a warm welcome in Hungary on Thursday during his third and final stop on his first European tour in five years. [Hungarian soldiers on horseback joined President Tamas Szuik during the meeting with the Chinese leader at the magnificent Buda Fortress, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"Hungary, under the leadership of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has become an important trade and investment partner of China, unlike other EU countries that are considering reducing their dependence on the world's second-largest economy," the newspaper writes.

Xi Jinping arrived in Budapest late Wednesday night after visiting France and Serbia.

Xi Jinping arrives on a visit to Hungary09.05.24, 03:51 • 27357 views

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pressed him to ensure more balanced trade with Europe and to use his influence with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Later in the day, Xi Jinping will meet with Orban, where the war in Ukraine and infrastructure projects will be on the agenda. A press statement is expected at 15:30 GMT (18:30 Kyiv time).

After his meeting with Szujok, Xi Jinping said that the friendship between China and Hungary is not directed against or dictated by any third party, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi Jinping also expressed hope that Hungary would use its EU presidency in the second half of the year as an opportunity to promote the healthy development of China-EU relations.

Hungary and China, which are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, are expected to sign 16 to 18 new cooperation agreements, one of which could be a large-scale infrastructure project within China's huge Belt and Road project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The media reported that Xi Jinping and Orban may travel to the southern city of Pecs to announce that the Chinese company Great Wall Motor is going to build a plant there and produce electric cars.

In a statement on Monday, Szijjarto denied that the two leaders would travel to Pecs, but said that "talks are ongoing with major Chinese companies about further investments." 

Addendum

Orban began to bring his country closer to Beijing after he came to power in 2010. Warm political relations turned into investments about a decade later, when battery and electric vehicle manufacturers began to move production to Hungary, the publication points out.

One of the largest investors, CATL, is building a €7.3 billion ($7.86 billion) battery plant in Debrecen, and Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD announced late last year that it is building its first European plant in southern Szeged.

China initially moved battery production to Europe to save on transportation costs because they were so heavy that it made sense to move production close to car plants from companies like Daimler and BMW, said Tamas Matura, an associate professor at Corvinus University.

The next step will be the production of Chinese electric vehicles in Hungary, as the EU's protectionist plans jeopardize their expansion, he added.

"This could affect them much less if they had already settled down and were producing within the EU," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising