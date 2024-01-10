World Subway Day, Electricity Cost Reduction Day. What else can be celebrated on January 10

Today, January 10, is World Underground Day. It was on January 10, 1863, that the world's first subway line was launched in London, UNN writes.

The name "metro" itself comes from the abbreviation of the name of the Metropolitan Railway company, which built the line.

The world's first subway line was six kilometers long and had seven stations. The first subway trains used steam locomotion, which often made it difficult to breathe at the stations because of the steam smoke.

Nevertheless, in its first year of operation, the London Underground carried more than nine million passengers.

The London Underground was also the first to use electric traction to move trains, in 1890.

In Kyiv, the construction of the subway began in 1949. On November 6, 1960, the first train started running on the Sviatoshyno-Brovarska line, which then connected Vokzalna, Universytet, Khreshchatyk, Arsenalna, and Dnipro stations.

From the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion, in Ukrainian cities with subways, its stations became shelters for hundreds of thousands of people.

The world's first metro school was opened in Kharkiv last September.

On January 10, you can also join the Day of Reducing Electricity Costs.

This event is not only about saving our own money for electricity consumption, but also about energy efficiency in general, which reduces the burden on our natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

For Ukrainians, this day is also another reminder that power facilities are subject to enemy shelling. That is why electricity consumption should be treated with care.

Today you can also celebrate the Day of Honoring Indoor Plants.

The event is intended to remind us of the positive impact of indoor plants on our lives. In particular, from improving the quality of air in the home to strengthening mental health.

Those who already have home plants are advised to update their accessories and change their location in the house on this day.

And for those who don't have a home plant, this day is a great opportunity to get one, and be sure to name it.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Gregory of Nyssa, who lived in the fourth century in modern Turkey.

From childhood, Gregory studied philosophy, medicine, and other sciences. He was appointed bishop of Nyssa. At this time, he opposed other priests who began to move away from faith in God.

Hryhorii was accused of embezzling church funds, which forced him to flee and hide. He was later acquitted.

Gregory of Nyssa is the author of numerous theological treatises.

On January 10, Hryhorii, Makar, Anatolii, and Pavlo celebrate their name days.