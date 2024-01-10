World Subway Day, Electricity Cost Reduction Day. What else can be celebrated on January 10

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 17192 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 38904 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 31096 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 35401 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111758 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117044 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148914 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142723 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67169 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 77915 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101816 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 67829 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 43659 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 38904 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111758 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256120 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241110 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 17192 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101816 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148914 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109492 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109315 views
World Subway Day, Electricity Cost Reduction Day. What else can be celebrated on January 10

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27212 views

On January 10, 1863, the world's first subway line was launched in London. The name "subway" itself comes from the abbreviation of the name of the Metropolitan Railway company, which built the line.

Today, January 10, is World Underground Day. It was on January 10, 1863, that the world's first subway line was launched in London, UNN writes.

The name "metro" itself comes from the abbreviation of the name of the Metropolitan Railway company, which built the line.

The world's first subway line was six kilometers long and had seven stations. The first subway trains used steam locomotion, which often made it difficult to breathe at the stations because of the steam smoke.

Nevertheless, in its first year of operation, the London Underground carried more than nine million passengers.

The London Underground was also the first to use electric traction to move trains, in 1890.

In Kyiv, the construction of the subway began in 1949. On November 6, 1960, the first train started running on the Sviatoshyno-Brovarska line, which then connected Vokzalna, Universytet, Khreshchatyk, Arsenalna, and Dnipro stations.

From the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion, in Ukrainian cities with subways, its stations became shelters for hundreds of thousands of people.

The world's first metro school was opened in Kharkiv last September.

On January 10, you can also join the Day of Reducing Electricity Costs.

This event is not only about saving our own money for electricity consumption, but also about energy efficiency in general, which reduces the burden on our natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

For Ukrainians, this day is also another reminder that power facilities are subject to enemy shelling. That is why electricity consumption should be treated with care.

Today you can also celebrate the Day of Honoring Indoor Plants.

The event is intended to remind us of the  positive impact of indoor plants on our lives. In particular, from improving the quality of air in the home to strengthening mental health.

Those who already have home plants are advised to update their accessories and change their location in the house on this day.

And for those who don't have a home plant, this day is a great opportunity to get one, and be sure to name it.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Gregory of Nyssa, who lived in the fourth century in modern Turkey.

From childhood, Gregory studied philosophy, medicine, and other sciences. He was appointed bishop of Nyssa. At this time, he opposed other priests who began to move away from faith in God.

Hryhorii was accused of embezzling church funds, which forced him to flee and hide. He was later acquitted.

Gregory of Nyssa is the author of numerous theological treatises.

On January 10, Hryhorii, Makar, Anatolii, and Pavlo celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising