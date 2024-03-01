World Immunity Day, Zero Discrimination Day. What else can be celebrated on the first day of spring

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2284 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47941 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185738 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107872 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363595 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293760 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210584 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242938 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254398 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160550 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363595 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242556 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293760 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6698 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32276 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55875 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42139 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112601 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

World Immunity Day, Zero Discrimination Day. What else can be celebrated on the first day of spring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29588 views

March 1 marks World Immunity Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of a strong immune system and the role it plays in maintaining human health

World Immunity Day, Zero Discrimination Day. What else can be celebrated on the first day of spring

Today, on March 1, World Immunity Day has been celebrated since 2002 at the initiative of the World Health Organization, UNN reports.

Immunity is the ability of the immune system to maintain the integrity and stability of the body's internal environment. The immune system is responsible for two important processes: replacing transformed or damaged cells in various body organs and protecting against the penetration of various foreign agents. This ensures anti-infective, anti-tumor protection and genetic stability of the body.

The central organs of the immune system include the bone marrow and thymus gland. It is in these organs that the maturation of cells, which are commonly called "immunocompetent", takes place. In addition, there are also peripheral organs in which these cells function, such as the spleen, tonsils, lymph nodes, and lymphocytes under the mucous membrane of the small intestine.

According to various scientific data, from 8 to 15% of the world's population has immune system disorders, which can partially manifest themselves in childhood, youth, or middle age.

Many of these people have congenital immunodeficiency.

About 10% of residents can boast of strong immunity.

Since 2014, the first of March has been celebrated as Zero Discrimination Day at the initiative of the United Nations.

Today's event is part of a global movement against discrimination, which affects millions of people every year on the basis of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and age.

Another event today related to discrimination is the World Day of Women of Color, which was launched in the United States.

Events on this occasion aim to celebrate the achievements and recognize the many negative challenges faced by women of color. This day provides an opportunity to honor prominent women of color who have made significant contributions to the development of education, medicine, culture, science, etc. But never received the public recognition they deserved.

Also, on March 1, many countries around the world hold environmental events on the occasion of the World Seagrass Day

The event was launched by a UN General Assembly resolution to promote and protect the biodiversity of the world's oceans. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of seagrasses, the threats they face, and the urgent need for their conservation.

Seagrasses are among the most powerful carbon sinks on Earth. Seagrass meadows occupy only 0.1% of the ocean floor, but they can store up to 18% of ocean carbon. Thus, they play an important role in mitigating climate change.

Seagrasses are also important for maintaining the biodiversity of the world's oceans and the balance of its ecosystem.

Today is still the International Civil Defense Day. It was on March 1, 1972, that the International Civil Defense Organization was established, an idea that was proposed by French medical general Georges Saint-Paul in 1931.

Civil defense is a system of measures aimed at protecting people and property in the event of a man-made or natural disaster. In addition, civil defense also includes advance preparation and restoration of damaged areas after disasters.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of civil protection in order to prepare the civilian population for proper behavior during exceptional situations.

March 1  is also the Day of Mourning for People with Disabilities.

The event was launched in 2012 by lawyer Zoe Gross after a horrific incident: 22-year-old George Hodgins, who had autism, was killed by his mother, who was unable to cope with caring for her sick son. This

Today's day aims to draw attention to the killing of children and adults with disabilities and to challenge social perceptions that often justify or downplay the gravity of these acts

Also today, you can join the Children's Sleep Day, International Music Therapy Day, Autoaggression Awareness Day, World Compliment Day, and Employee Appreciation Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Martyr Eudoxia of Iliopolis.

Eudocia lived in what is now Turkey. From a young age, she decided to devote herself to the service of the Lord, renounced all worldly temptations, led an ascetic life, and prayed constantly. She was repeatedly mocked by pagans.

According to legend, she was once captured and tortured to death.

On March 1, Yevdokiya, Olga, Anna, Antonina, Alexander, Anton, and Nestor celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

