World Immunity Day, Zero Discrimination Day. What else can be celebrated on the first day of spring

Today, on March 1, World Immunity Day has been celebrated since 2002 at the initiative of the World Health Organization, UNN reports.

Immunity is the ability of the immune system to maintain the integrity and stability of the body's internal environment. The immune system is responsible for two important processes: replacing transformed or damaged cells in various body organs and protecting against the penetration of various foreign agents. This ensures anti-infective, anti-tumor protection and genetic stability of the body.

The central organs of the immune system include the bone marrow and thymus gland. It is in these organs that the maturation of cells, which are commonly called "immunocompetent", takes place. In addition, there are also peripheral organs in which these cells function, such as the spleen, tonsils, lymph nodes, and lymphocytes under the mucous membrane of the small intestine.

According to various scientific data, from 8 to 15% of the world's population has immune system disorders, which can partially manifest themselves in childhood, youth, or middle age.

Many of these people have congenital immunodeficiency.

About 10% of residents can boast of strong immunity.

Since 2014, the first of March has been celebrated as Zero Discrimination Day at the initiative of the United Nations.

Today's event is part of a global movement against discrimination, which affects millions of people every year on the basis of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and age.

Another event today related to discrimination is the World Day of Women of Color, which was launched in the United States.

Events on this occasion aim to celebrate the achievements and recognize the many negative challenges faced by women of color. This day provides an opportunity to honor prominent women of color who have made significant contributions to the development of education, medicine, culture, science, etc. But never received the public recognition they deserved.

Also, on March 1, many countries around the world hold environmental events on the occasion of the World Seagrass Day

The event was launched by a UN General Assembly resolution to promote and protect the biodiversity of the world's oceans. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of seagrasses, the threats they face, and the urgent need for their conservation.

Seagrasses are among the most powerful carbon sinks on Earth. Seagrass meadows occupy only 0.1% of the ocean floor, but they can store up to 18% of ocean carbon. Thus, they play an important role in mitigating climate change.

Seagrasses are also important for maintaining the biodiversity of the world's oceans and the balance of its ecosystem.

Today is still the International Civil Defense Day. It was on March 1, 1972, that the International Civil Defense Organization was established, an idea that was proposed by French medical general Georges Saint-Paul in 1931.

Civil defense is a system of measures aimed at protecting people and property in the event of a man-made or natural disaster. In addition, civil defense also includes advance preparation and restoration of damaged areas after disasters.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of civil protection in order to prepare the civilian population for proper behavior during exceptional situations.

March 1 is also the Day of Mourning for People with Disabilities.

The event was launched in 2012 by lawyer Zoe Gross after a horrific incident: 22-year-old George Hodgins, who had autism, was killed by his mother, who was unable to cope with caring for her sick son. This

Today's day aims to draw attention to the killing of children and adults with disabilities and to challenge social perceptions that often justify or downplay the gravity of these acts

Also today, you can join the Children's Sleep Day, International Music Therapy Day, Autoaggression Awareness Day, World Compliment Day, and Employee Appreciation Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Martyr Eudoxia of Iliopolis.

Eudocia lived in what is now Turkey. From a young age, she decided to devote herself to the service of the Lord, renounced all worldly temptations, led an ascetic life, and prayed constantly. She was repeatedly mocked by pagans.

According to legend, she was once captured and tortured to death.

On March 1, Yevdokiya, Olga, Anna, Antonina, Alexander, Anton, and Nestor celebrate their name days.