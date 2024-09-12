ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118569 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151269 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142237 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105008 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 52652 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 79529 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 75685 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 50542 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57163 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211598 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199898 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148587 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147943 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152120 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143111 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159576 views
Actual
Why Lavrov is scaring the world with “Ukrainian nuclear terrorism”: NSDC's Center for Political Analysis explained

Why Lavrov is scaring the world with “Ukrainian nuclear terrorism”: NSDC's Center for Political Analysis explained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18982 views

The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of nuclear terrorism to force the world to accept Russia's geopolitical encroachments. The National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis refutes Lavrov's statements, recalling Russia's seizure of the ZNPP.

the kremlin accuses ukraine of nuclear terrorism to force the world community to agree to the geopolitical encroachments of russia. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly issued another round of propaganda statements at a meeting with foreign ambassadors. He said that Ukraine is allegedly recruiting Islamists in Syria to fight against Russia, and that “nuclear terrorism has long been a hallmark of Kyiv.

According to the Russian official, Kyiv is allegedly responsible for a Chernobyl-like disaster. In addition, he accused Western countries of “direct support for Kyiv's large-scale terrorist actions.

All of these statements by the Russian Foreign Minister are pure lies and manipulation. This is not the first time that Russian propagandists have accused Ukraine of having ties to Islamic terrorists, but they have no evidence to back them up

- was indicated in the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council.

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down12.09.24, 13:26 • 18298 views

As for nuclear terrorism, the Center reminded that it was Russia that seized the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which threatens a nuclear disaster. Moreover, it is Russia that regularly resorts to nuclear blackmail, frightening the world with its nuclear weapons.

As the Center has already reported, at least three thousand Russians are currently serving in the Iraqi cell of ISIS, and the FSB could have used these connections to organize a terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

The purpose of such statements is to discredit Ukraine and nuclear blackmail the international community to make it agree to Russia's geopolitical encroachments,” - added the NSDC Human Rights Center.

A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia12.09.24, 15:16 • 14370 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising