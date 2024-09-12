the kremlin accuses ukraine of nuclear terrorism to force the world community to agree to the geopolitical encroachments of russia. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly issued another round of propaganda statements at a meeting with foreign ambassadors. He said that Ukraine is allegedly recruiting Islamists in Syria to fight against Russia, and that “nuclear terrorism has long been a hallmark of Kyiv.

According to the Russian official, Kyiv is allegedly responsible for a Chernobyl-like disaster. In addition, he accused Western countries of “direct support for Kyiv's large-scale terrorist actions.

All of these statements by the Russian Foreign Minister are pure lies and manipulation. This is not the first time that Russian propagandists have accused Ukraine of having ties to Islamic terrorists, but they have no evidence to back them up - was indicated in the Center for Political Analysis at the National Security and Defense Council.

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down

As for nuclear terrorism, the Center reminded that it was Russia that seized the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which threatens a nuclear disaster. Moreover, it is Russia that regularly resorts to nuclear blackmail, frightening the world with its nuclear weapons.

As the Center has already reported, at least three thousand Russians are currently serving in the Iraqi cell of ISIS, and the FSB could have used these connections to organize a terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

The purpose of such statements is to discredit Ukraine and nuclear blackmail the international community to make it agree to Russia's geopolitical encroachments,” - added the NSDC Human Rights Center.

A “Shahed” flying near a nuclear power plant: Energy Ministry informs IAEA and EU of another nuclear safety violation by Russia