Why inflation will rise in Ukraine and how it will affect prices

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26589 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 95688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 63165 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 258190 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222512 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228567 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251017 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156967 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372010 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34697 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 95499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 257949 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204826 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222347 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17751 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26099 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26218 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60389 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67721 views
Why inflation will rise in Ukraine and how it will affect prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58585 views

Thanks to lower food prices due to record harvests and lower energy costs, inflation in Ukraine fell sharply in 2023, but is expected to rise moderately this year due to average crop yields and the ongoing effects of the war.

Why inflation will rise in Ukraine and how it will affect prices

In 2023, inflation fell sharply compared to the end of 2022. While in the first year of the full-scale war, consumer prices rose by 26.6%, last year they rose by 5.1%, according to the NBU, UNN reports .

Details

In 2023, inflation declined sharply compared to the end of 2022. In the first year of the full-scale war, consumer prices rose by 26.6%, and last year by 5.1%.

Fixed tariffs for certain housing and utility services, such as gas, heating, and hot water, continued to play an important role in containing inflation. Thanks to a bumper harvest, food prices also slowed down. Reduced raw materials and logistics costs also had an important impact on these dynamics.

Also, due to the global decline in oil prices, prices for food raw materials on the domestic market have fallen, in particular due to high harvests. In addition, the establishment of alternative supply routes has made the delivery of goods less expensive.

The NBU's measures to support the stability of the foreign exchange market helped to slow inflation The NBU predicts that inflation will only moderately accelerate to 8.6% this year. The main reason for this will be slightly lower harvests, as last year's high yields were achieved due to extremely favorable weather conditions, and this year's yields are likely to be close to average climatic norms. In addition, the negative impact of the war on business costs will continue.

At the same time, the NBU expects that in the coming years, as the security situation improves, inflation will again decline to the target range of 4-6%.

Recall

In 2023, almost 8 million card transactions worth more than UAH 6 billion were registered, and Ukrainiansmade about 90.0% of non-cash transactions through contactless cards.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
