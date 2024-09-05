White House: 90% of Russian planes attacking Ukraine are beyond 300 km from the border, ATACMS will not solve the problem

90% of Russian aircraft attacking Ukraine are located beyond 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, so ATACMS will not solve the problem. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 4, UNN reports.

Nothing has changed in our policy on long-range strikes inside Russia and on Russian territory. I also think it's important to point out that 90% of the aircraft that Russia uses for guided bombs and long-range strikes, we estimate that 90% of them are located outside of 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, deep inside Russia. So the argument that you just give them ATACMS and say, "Okay," that they will be able to operate and hit most of the Russian aircraft and air bases that are actually used to strike them is not true, it's a misconception - Kirby said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States continues to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"Nothing has changed in our view that Ukraine should be able to use the tools at its disposal to defend itself, and that's why air defense continues to be an important topic in these security packages that are being provided so that they can help defend against these attacks on energy infrastructure," Kirby said.

Russia relocates 90% of aircraft through ATACMS - WSJ