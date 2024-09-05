White House: 90% of Russian planes attacking Ukraine are beyond 300 km from the border, ATACMS will not solve the problem

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123173 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155007 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153594 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

White House: 90% of Russian planes attacking Ukraine are beyond 300 km from the border, ATACMS will not solve the problem

White House: 90% of Russian planes attacking Ukraine are beyond 300 km from the border, ATACMS will not solve the problem

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42699 views

John Kirby said that the US policy of striking deep into Russia has not changed. 90% of Russian aircraft are located beyond 300 km from the Ukrainian border, so ATACMS will not solve the problem.

90% of Russian aircraft attacking Ukraine are located beyond 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, so ATACMS will not solve the problem. This was stated by the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby during a briefing on September 4, UNN reports.

Nothing has changed in our policy on long-range strikes inside Russia and on Russian territory. I also think it's important to point out that 90% of the aircraft that Russia uses for guided bombs and long-range strikes, we estimate that 90% of them are located outside of 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, deep inside Russia. So the argument that you just give them ATACMS and say, "Okay," that they will be able to operate and hit most of the Russian aircraft and air bases that are actually used to strike them is not true, it's a misconception

- Kirby said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States continues to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"Nothing has changed in our view that Ukraine should be able to use the tools at its disposal to defend itself, and that's why air defense continues to be an important topic in these security packages that are being provided so that they can help defend against these attacks on energy infrastructure," Kirby said.

Russia relocates 90% of aircraft through ATACMS - WSJ8/28/24, 5:26 AM • 115805 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

