What It Means to Be Steel: Olena Sosedka, the heroine of the book "Steel", on changes in business and charity during the war

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 12698 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 33741 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 27961 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32863 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111211 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116967 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148625 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142714 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65366 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76039 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101292 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65661 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 41311 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 33822 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111221 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240800 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 12818 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101292 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148632 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109103 views
Actual
What It Means to Be Steel: Olena Sosedka, the heroine of the book "Steel", on changes in business and charity during the war

What It Means to Be Steel: Olena Sosedka, the heroine of the book "Steel", on changes in business and charity during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26881 views

"Steel by Victoria Pokatis highlights the resilience and leadership of Ukrainian women during the war. One of the protagonists is Olena Sosedka, who is included in the ranking of the 50 Most Influential Women in FinTech as a co-founder of the first Ukrainian fintech ecosystem ConCord Fsintech Solutions.

The book Steel by Victoria Pokatis was published in Ukraine. This is a continuation of the book "Unbreakable". It contains stories of Ukrainian women from the beginning of the war, UNN reports.

"In the first days of the war, we saw not only the determination of our men to go and defend the country, we saw the activity and leadership of women who took up arms, started to bring cars for the military, and understood military ammunition and grants to receive international aid for our vulnerable population, children, pregnant women and hospitals. We have even already heard the recognition that when a woman is in a unit, it is better equipped. Over the two years of war, the initiatives of Ukrainian women have not only not disintegrated, they have grown into national and international foundations and public projects that are now addressing the rehabilitation of veterans, taking care of children who have lost their parents because of the war, treating people in the de-occupied territories, and still not leaving the diplomatic front. It is important to list all the areas that Ukrainian women are currently engaged in," the dedication reads.

The author of the book points out that all the heroines have several things in common: they were able to overcome their fear and make the right decisions for themselves, their families, and their country in the first days of the war, they were able to unite and bring together similarly proactive people, and they found their "niche" where they are most useful. And these are not all the qualities of true women's leadership during the war of our Ukrainian women.

"In the first days of the invasion, we were able to document their subjectivity during the war and their impact on the war in the first book, Unbreakable; in the third year of the war, we tried to explore their resilience and the resilience that allows them to be as active and act strategically in the second book," the author emphasizes.

One of the characters in the book "Steel" is Olena Sosedka, who is included in the ranking of the 50 Most Influential Women in FinTech as a co-founder of the first Ukrainian fintech ecosystem ConCord Fsintech Solutions, which creates ready-made fintech solutions and IT products for financial services.

"Olena is a mother of six children, philanthropist and co-founder of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, which she has been running with her sister Yulia since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the main focus of her charity, in addition to helping seriously ill children, has been to support the Ukrainian army," the book says.

Olena says that she and her team have clearly established a value that was there before but not formulated - "we earn to give back.

"Another new value is to believe in ourselves, because, if you remember, starting with many Western politicians, we were told that Ukraine would be captured in 3-4 days (...) Everyone now has pride in their country, military, and commanders," says Olena Sosedka.

In the book, she shares not only how the business has changed or the focus and scope of charitable assistance has shifted, but also her own feelings and experience of adapting to new realities.

"...When the air raid alarm sounds at night, I just turn over to the other side and continue sleeping. The only thing I think about in winter is that I need to wear some warm pajamas so that I don't freeze if the building collapses. I think this thought haunts everyone....," says Olena Sosedka.

She also shared which day was one of the hardest during the war and what keeps her going.

In addition to Olena Sosedka, the book's protagonists include other well-known and successful women, including Olha Harlan, Yulia Payevska (Taira), Hanna Malyar, Maria Todorchuk, Iryna Mykorak, Daria Korniychuk, Olena Malytska, Natalia Leliukh, Natalia Podoba, Hanna Derevyanko, Tetiana Honcharova, Tetiana Volochai, Iryna Mudra, and many others.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising