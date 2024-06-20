What is known about the submunitions that the Russian Federation probably started equipping with X-101 missiles – experts ' response

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 724 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10129 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20418 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164450 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213657 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247527 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153305 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10129 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161094 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153834 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14809 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18778 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19830 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40767 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

What is known about the submunitions that the Russian Federation probably started equipping with X-101 missiles – experts ' response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 125614 views

The X-101 cassette warhead visually looks like metal bullets or truncated cylinders with a diameter of about 10 centimeters, each of which contains an explosive part.

What is known about the submunitions that the Russian Federation probably started equipping with X-101 missiles – experts ' response

After the recent Russian missile attacks, there were many reports in the information space that Russia began equipping X-101 missiles with a cluster warhead. In particular, such types of ammunition have been detected since the beginning of June in the Kiev region. Specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations told about the features of such ammunition UNN .

According to experts in the field of explosives research, sub-munitions consist of several smaller munitions or elements that are released during or after a hit. They are used in artillery shells, missiles, or aerial bombs to hit a wide area or multiple targets.

According to the facts of recent Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, the facts of using cluster warheads on the downed X-101 were indeed recorded. We have not yet examined the relevant samples, but we can already talk about the severity of the consequences of using this type of weapon by the enemy for the civilian population. This is another proof of the crimes of the aggressor country of Russia

- KNIISE experts note.

Experts add that in previous samples of X-101 missiles, the warhead is a plug – in, high-explosive type. The X-101 cassette warhead visually looks like metal bullets or truncated cylinders with a diameter of about 10 centimeters, each of which contains an explosive part. Even if a missile is shot down, such sub-munitions can cause damage and significant damage over a large area.

Experts also warn that it is extremely dangerous to approach sub-munitions if they are detected, it is necessary to call the appropriate services and remain vigilant.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11