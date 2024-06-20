What is known about the submunitions that the Russian Federation probably started equipping with X-101 missiles – experts ' response

After the recent Russian missile attacks, there were many reports in the information space that Russia began equipping X-101 missiles with a cluster warhead. In particular, such types of ammunition have been detected since the beginning of June in the Kiev region. Specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations told about the features of such ammunition UNN .

According to experts in the field of explosives research, sub-munitions consist of several smaller munitions or elements that are released during or after a hit. They are used in artillery shells, missiles, or aerial bombs to hit a wide area or multiple targets.

According to the facts of recent Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, the facts of using cluster warheads on the downed X-101 were indeed recorded. We have not yet examined the relevant samples, but we can already talk about the severity of the consequences of using this type of weapon by the enemy for the civilian population. This is another proof of the crimes of the aggressor country of Russia - KNIISE experts note.

Experts add that in previous samples of X-101 missiles, the warhead is a plug – in, high-explosive type. The X-101 cassette warhead visually looks like metal bullets or truncated cylinders with a diameter of about 10 centimeters, each of which contains an explosive part. Even if a missile is shot down, such sub-munitions can cause damage and significant damage over a large area.

Experts also warn that it is extremely dangerous to approach sub-munitions if they are detected, it is necessary to call the appropriate services and remain vigilant.