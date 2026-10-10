What is celebrated on October 10 in Ukraine and around the world

On Saturday, October 10, Ukraine observes Standardization and Metrology Workers' Day, while around the world it is World Mental Health Day and World Migratory Bird Day. Orthodox believers commemorate the holy martyrs Eulampius and Eulampia on this day, UNN reports.

Standardization and Metrology Workers' Day

The holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2002. It is a professional holiday for specialists who ensure measurement accuracy, product quality control, and compliance with technical standards in industry, medicine, and other fields.

World Mental Health Day

It has been observed annually on October 10 since 1992. Its aim is to draw attention to psychological well-being, access to assistance, and overcoming prejudice against mental disorders.

What other international holidays are observed on October 10

This year, October 10 also falls on World Migratory Bird Day. It is observed on the second Saturday of May and October to remind people of the need to protect migratory birds, their routes, and their natural habitats.

Other commemorative dates include World Homeless Day, intended to draw attention to the problem of homelessness, and World Porridge Day, dedicated to promoting this dish and addressing nutrition issues.

Church Holiday and Folk Traditions

According to the New Julian calendar, on October 10 the Orthodox Church honors the martyrs Eulampius and his sister Eulampia. According to church traditions, they lived in Nicomedia and suffered because they refused to renounce the Christian faith.

In folk traditions, this day was associated with preparations for winter. Household heads finished their autumn work, checked their supplies, and prepared their homes for the cold. They also tried to predict what the coming winter would be like based on the weather.

Name days on October 10 according to the new church calendar are celebrated by Andrii, Anton, Vasyl, Kyrylo, Pavlo, Serhii, Stepan, Yukhym, and Yakiv.