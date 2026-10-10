What is celebrated on October 10 in Ukraine and around the world

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
03:32 AM • 4436 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
02:56 AM • 8446 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
02:18 AM • 9358 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
01:18 AM • 11369 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
12:17 AM • 13021 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
11:38 PM • 12875 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
10:36 PM • 14511 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
October 9, 09:46 PM • 15718 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
October 9, 09:37 PM • 13598 views
Nebenzya gloats, while Moscow is already counting the money — Russia expects to earn $4.5 billion from a deal with Trump
October 9, 08:59 PM • 13924 views
Kachka named the main tasks in his position as Ukraine's ambassador to the EU and said what would be a priority
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
0m/s
84%
747mm
Popular news
Putin's plane managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt amid an attack on the airportPhotoOctober 9, 08:00 PM • 11614 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 yearsOctober 9, 09:06 PM • 13293 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 13036 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles11:06 PM • 10275 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 6278 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 27295 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 28774 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 35000 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 47845 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 79309 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years02:07 AM • 2600 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhoto01:06 AM • 3832 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 6590 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los Angeles11:06 PM • 10431 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 13194 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Truth Social
Fox News

What is celebrated on October 10 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Ukraine, Standardization and Metrology Workers’ Day is observed. Around the world, it is World Mental Health Day, World Migratory Bird Day, and World Homeless Day.

What is celebrated on October 10 in Ukraine and around the world

On Saturday, October 10, Ukraine observes Standardization and Metrology Workers' Day, while around the world it is World Mental Health Day and World Migratory Bird Day. Orthodox believers commemorate the holy martyrs Eulampius and Eulampia on this day, UNN reports.

Standardization and Metrology Workers' Day

The holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2002. It is a professional holiday for specialists who ensure measurement accuracy, product quality control, and compliance with technical standards in industry, medicine, and other fields.

World Mental Health Day

It has been observed annually on October 10 since 1992. Its aim is to draw attention to psychological well-being, access to assistance, and overcoming prejudice against mental disorders.

What other international holidays are observed on October 10

This year, October 10 also falls on World Migratory Bird Day. It is observed on the second Saturday of May and October to remind people of the need to protect migratory birds, their routes, and their natural habitats.

Other commemorative dates include World Homeless Day, intended to draw attention to the problem of homelessness, and World Porridge Day, dedicated to promoting this dish and addressing nutrition issues.

Church Holiday and Folk Traditions

According to the New Julian calendar, on October 10 the Orthodox Church honors the martyrs Eulampius and his sister Eulampia. According to church traditions, they lived in Nicomedia and suffered because they refused to renounce the Christian faith.

In folk traditions, this day was associated with preparations for winter. Household heads finished their autumn work, checked their supplies, and prepared their homes for the cold. They also tried to predict what the coming winter would be like based on the weather.

Name days on October 10 according to the new church calendar are celebrated by Andrii, Anton, Vasyl, Kyrylo, Pavlo, Serhii, Stepan, Yukhym, and Yakiv.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Ukraine